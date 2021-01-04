Up and Down Temperatures this Workweek

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Warmer weather returns for the start of this workweek as high temperatures will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s over the next few days. The nights will remain chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s.

A strong cold front will roll through Acadiana late Wednesday. This front should bring a round of scattered rain into the area Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning. No severe weather is expected for Acadiana with this disturbance.

Much chillier weather makes a comeback Thursday and Friday as we only see highs reaching the mid 50s with lows at night in the 30s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

45°F
Wind
2 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

45°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

45°F
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Opelousas

42°F Fair Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

45°F
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fog

Breaux Bridge

40°F Fog Feels like 40°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

45°F
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

44°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

45°F
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar