Up and Down Temperatures this Workweek





Warmer weather returns for the start of this workweek as high temperatures will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s over the next few days. The nights will remain chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s.

A strong cold front will roll through Acadiana late Wednesday. This front should bring a round of scattered rain into the area Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning. No severe weather is expected for Acadiana with this disturbance.

Much chillier weather makes a comeback Thursday and Friday as we only see highs reaching the mid 50s with lows at night in the 30s.