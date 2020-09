Isolated to scattered rain is expected over the Labor Day Weekend, starting with rain chances at 30% this afternoon. A weak cold front will move through the area on Saturday, leading to scattered showers and storms. Sunday should settle down a little and be less humid. Isolated rain becomes more likely again on Labor Day Monday.

Temperatures are expected to stay consistent. Highs each day will be in the low to mid 90s. Nights could turn slightly cooler after the front tomorrow.