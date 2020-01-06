Live Now
Unusual flu season strikes in Louisiana; second peak to come

The Centers for Disease Control estimates so far this season at least 6.4 million people have had the flu.

As we approach the second peak of flu season it’s important to take extra precaution to avoid the illness.

The CDC estimates there have been 2,900 deaths from the flu this season.

