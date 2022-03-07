A strong front is located just to the northwest and this front will be working through the area later this morning and through early afternoon. We’ll be in the 70s ahead of the front, but temperatures drop quickly once the front moves through. Strong northerly winds coming in behind the front this afternoon and evening, making things feel even cooler. A few scattered showers could be possible, associated with the frontal passage today.

This front will stall across coastal waters tomorrow and Wednesday. This, along with upper-level energy moving overhead, will keep rain chances in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. With storms working from southwest to northeast, training thunderstorms could dump some heavier rainfall in isolated spots. This isn’t all bad, however, as we can use some of this rainfall across the area. With the front to our south, temperatures may hover in the 50s through the day tomorrow.

We get a break on Thursday as warm air once again surges northward, leading to highs in the mid-70s. An even stronger front moves in on Friday, leading to the possibility of stronger storms Friday afternoon. Behind this front, very cold temperatures are expected. In fact, morning start could be in the lower 30s Saturday and Sunday morning, with highs only in the lower 50s Saturday afternoon!