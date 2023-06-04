Storm chances will be healthy today and continue through the next few days. This is due to an upper-level weakness that sits overhead. These weaknesses create rising motion in the atmosphere, which sparks off the afternoon storms when the atmosphere destabilizes due to hot temperatures. Some of these storms could be strong enough to linger through the evening hours and contain brief torrential downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

Away from storms, temperatures will be hot, reaching the lower 90s both today and tomorrow. Heat index values will be in the mid-upper 90s with increasing humidity. However, conditions will cool once the clouds build and the storms begin.

Storm chances will increase further by Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of this week, approaching the 50-60% range. This is not all bad, however, as we can use the rainfall across most of Acadiana.