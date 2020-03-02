Live Now
Unsettled and Warm to Start Work Week, Severe Threat Coming Wednesday

Local
Posted:

Warmer weather continues to build into Acadiana to start the work week. In fact temperatures this Monday morning are starting in the mid 60s. High temps later today will reach the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies along with breezy conditions. A few light showers are possible throughout the day as rain chances run at 20%.

Scattered rain becomes more likely on Tuesday with a very low threat for severe weather. All attention will be on Wednesday as heavy showers and storms look widespread and likely for Acadiana. As of this morning, the Storm Prediction Center has most of Acadiana outlined in their “Slight Risk” for severe weather for Wednesday. This risk level may increase as we get closer to Wednesday as the dynamics in the atmosphere could support super cellular storms. All modes of severe weather are possible like damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Approximate timing for thunderstorm activity is late in the morning and throughout the afternoon. Also, a heavy rain threat is possible too, as Acadiana could receive around 1-3″ inches of rain. Minor flash flooding is a threat as well.

Abbeville

63°F Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

