Your Wednesday will be another very warm and humid one across Acadiana as temperatures run well above normal. This morning temperatures are in the lower 70s, by the afternoon we expect highs in the mid to upper 80s. Factor in the higher humidity levels and the heat index will push to near 90° for some areas. Otherwise, Acadiana stays mostly quiet today under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.
Unseasonably Warm and Humid Weather Continues Today
Abbeville73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Some clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Cloudy with showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous