Unseasonably Warm and Humid Weather Continues Today

Your Wednesday will be another very warm and humid one across Acadiana as temperatures run well above normal. This morning temperatures are in the lower 70s, by the afternoon we expect highs in the mid to upper 80s. Factor in the higher humidity levels and the heat index will push to near 90° for some areas. Otherwise, Acadiana stays mostly quiet today under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

