Unrestrained Erath driver succumbs to injuries a week after crash

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The driver in a one-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving Day died over a week later from his injuries.

Kayleb LeBlanc, 23, of Erath, was traveling westbound on U.S. 90 near Ross Road in Iberia Parish when his 2007 Chevy Silverado ran off the roadway and overturned. Impairment is unknown and the crash remains under investigation.

LeBlanc was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Louisiana State Police said LeBlanc succumbed to his injuries on Friday, Dec. 6.

Louisiana State Troopers said they wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.