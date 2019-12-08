Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Unrestrained Erath driver succumbs to injuries a week after crash

Local
Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The driver in a one-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving Day died over a week later from his injuries.

Kayleb LeBlanc, 23, of Erath, was traveling westbound on U.S. 90 near Ross Road in Iberia Parish when his 2007 Chevy Silverado ran off the roadway and overturned. Impairment is unknown and the crash remains under investigation.

LeBlanc was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Louisiana State Police said LeBlanc succumbed to his injuries on Friday, Dec. 6.

Louisiana State Troopers said they wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories