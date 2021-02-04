Unrestrained driver killed in early morning crash in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 64-year-old New Iberia woman was killed in a crash Thursday morning on U.S. 90 near Le Triomphe Parkway in St. Martin Parish.

(Submitted photo)

The victim of the crash, which happened shortly before 5:30 a.m., has been identified as Karlina F. Rosella, State Police said.

According to investigators, for unknown reasons, Rosella’s vehicle ran off the roadway into the median. The Kia struck a curb, went airborne and overturned. Upon doing so, Rosella was ejected from the vehicle.

Rosella was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown but a standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis, State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said.

This crash remains under investigation.