Unrestrained driver killed in early morning crash in St. Martin Parish

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 64-year-old New Iberia woman was killed in a crash Thursday morning on U.S. 90 near Le Triomphe Parkway in St. Martin Parish.

(Submitted photo)

The victim of the crash, which happened shortly before 5:30 a.m., has been identified as Karlina F. Rosella, State Police said.

According to investigators, for unknown reasons, Rosella’s vehicle ran off the roadway into the median. The Kia struck a curb, went airborne and overturned. Upon doing so, Rosella was ejected from the vehicle.

Rosella was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office.

 Impairment is unknown but a standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis, State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar