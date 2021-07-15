United Way opens “Stuff the Bus” school supplies drive

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — United Way of Acadiana has begun accepting donations for their annual “Stuff the Bus” school supplies donation drive.

Donations run through Friday, August 6.

Supplies needed:

Crayons

Scissors

Glue

Pencils

Ink Pens

Construction Paper

Notebooks

Loose-leaf paper

Binders

Paper towels

Hand sanitizer

Lysol spray

Gloves

Electric Pencil Sharpeners

Supplies can be dropped off in person at United Way of Acadiana’s office, online through Amazon (https://a.co/erHCtvR), or at participating businesses across Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia, and St. Martin Parishes. Visit https://unitedwayofacadiana.org/stuffthebus for a list of participating businesses.

The drive is presented by Love Our Schools and supported by COX Communications.