United Way opens “Stuff the Bus” school supplies drive

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — United Way of Acadiana has begun accepting donations for their annual “Stuff the Bus” school supplies donation drive.
Donations run through Friday, August 6.
Supplies needed:
- Crayons
- Scissors
- Glue
- Pencils
- Ink Pens
- Construction Paper
- Notebooks
- Loose-leaf paper
- Binders
- Paper towels
- Hand sanitizer
- Lysol spray
- Gloves
- Electric Pencil Sharpeners
Supplies can be dropped off in person at United Way of Acadiana’s office, online through Amazon (https://a.co/erHCtvR), or at participating businesses across Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia, and St. Martin Parishes. Visit https://unitedwayofacadiana.org/stuffthebus for a list of participating businesses.
The drive is presented by Love Our Schools and supported by COX Communications.