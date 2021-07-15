United Way opens “Stuff the Bus” school supplies drive

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — United Way of Acadiana has begun accepting donations for their annual “Stuff the Bus” school supplies donation drive.

Donations run through Friday, August 6.

Supplies needed:

  • Crayons
  • Scissors
  • Glue
  • Pencils
  • Ink Pens
  • Construction Paper
  • Notebooks
  • Loose-leaf paper
  • Binders
  • Paper towels
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Lysol spray
  • Gloves
  • Electric Pencil Sharpeners

Supplies can be dropped off in person at United Way of Acadiana’s office, online through Amazon (https://a.co/erHCtvR), or at participating businesses across Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia, and St. Martin Parishes. Visit https://unitedwayofacadiana.org/stuffthebus for a list of participating businesses.

The drive is presented by Love Our Schools and supported by COX Communications.

