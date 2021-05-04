United Way of Southwest Louisiana accepting Letters of Intent from local nonprofits

LAKE CHARLES, La (KLFY) — The United Way of Southwest Louisiana is accepting Letters of Intent from nonprofit organizations in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis Parishes, according to a press release from their office.

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana is accepting LOIs that address targeted community-wide issues in the four focus areas of health, education, economic mobility, and basic needs. The deadline to submit is May 18 at 4 p.m.

“Our goal is to continue to provide financial support and direction to nonprofits who have the proven ability to address critical community needs that fit into our four focus areas,” says Denise Durel, President and CEO of United Way of Southwest Louisiana. “Our supporters trust us because they know the process ensures accountability and the greatest possible impact.”

The online application will take a nonprofit organization through the steps of completing an online LOI. Once the LOI has been submitted and processed, all applicants who meet the requirements will move into the full Request for Proposal (RFP) process.

United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s volunteer Community Investment Committee will review the program(s) each organization offers as well as the respective financials before submitting a formal recommendation to the Board of Directors.

The Committee will look for the use of evidence-based programs, financial accountability, a significant alignment with United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s stated objectives including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion along with the overall stability of the program(s). Priority for funding will be given to those programs targeting the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population in Southwest Louisiana.

All interested nonprofits can access the online LOI, by visiting unitedwayswla.org/applyforfunding Mailed, faxed and emailed LOIs will not be accepted. Applying organizations must possess a 501(c)(3) or related status with the Internal Revenue Service and be in good standing with the State of Louisiana.

Each program requesting funding must fall within one of United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s four focus areas- Education, Economic Mobility, Health or Basic Needs – and service clients in one or more of the following parishes: Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis Parish.