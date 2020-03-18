United Way of Acadiana to help cover cost of coronavirus testing fees

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) United Way of Acadiana is filling a gap where many are in need.

In response to the $50 cost for COVID-19 tests at the Cajundome screening facility, UWA is seeking to help anyone who is screened but unable to afford the fee.

“We are grateful to our donors and partners in our footprint that made this possible,” says Carlee Alm-LaBar, President and CEO of United Way of Acadiana. “This is an example of the importance of listening to community members in times of disaster, and then filling the needs as they arise, a role that United Way of Acadiana has played in our area for generations.”

In addition to collecting donations through the COVID-19 Fund, United Way of Acadiana is working daily to coordinate disaster response efforts, in collaboration with Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (AVOAD).

Gaps that are being discussed and addressed by AVOAD members include food instability, and supplies needed by the elderly, among others.

“This is also a great time to remind everyone that some of the traditional ways we respond in a disaster, quickly and in groups, may not work this time. As United Way of Acadiana, we are committed to responding quickly when the needs arise, but doing so in a way that does not expose members of our communities to any further risk of community spread.”

United Way of Acadiana is able to begin covering the costs of testing Wednesday.

In order to continue the work during throughout the outbreak, UWA is asking the public to please consider making a donation to this important fund at unitedwayofacadiana.org/covidfund.