United Way of Acadiana, Second Harvest Food Bank to host food distribution at Cajun Field

Lafayette, LA. (KLFY)– United Way of Acadiana, alongside Second Harvest Food Bank, and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be distributing food to help those experiencing food insecurity due to COVID-19.

Food distribution will be from 12-2 pm on Wednesday, May 27. Line up at the parking lot of Cajun Field should begin no earlier than 9:30 am. Vehicles should enter Gate 3 unless otherwise instructed by police.

If you are in need, there will be fresh produce, protein, and other items available through a contact free drive-up service. No registration required.