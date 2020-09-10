United Way, hampr to provide laundry service for Hurricane Laura evacuees

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The United Way of Acadiana and a Lafayette-based laundry app have teamed up to offer laundry aid to evacuees of Hurricane Laura in the Hub City.

The app, hampr, is donating 50 two-hampr relief memberships with two free loads per membership through its partership with United Way.

“Partnering with hampr aligns with United Way’s mantra to LIVE UNITED and to forge partnerships to provide basic needs in times of disasters,” said Carlee Alm-LaBar, President and CEO of United Way of Acadiana. “Hopefully we can help provide a sense of relief through the basic comfort of clean clothes in the midst of this hard time for our neighbors affected by Hurricane Laura.”

“Our mission has always been to help people, and we want to help lighten the load for our affected neighbors as they recover,” said Laurel Hess, hampr founder and CEO. “While we are just a small start-up with limited inventory, we are Louisiana residents first and we want to ensure that those affected have access to laundry care.”

Visit www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/loadsforla to:

Apply to receive a laundry membership or laundry services donations.

Personally gift a hampr membership to an evacuee in need.

hampr also announced it is waiving the service fee for orders with 3 hamprs or less until Oct. 1. For more information, visit www.tryhampr.com/relief.