United Way announces 200 meals delivered to those home bound, impacted by COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Nearly 200 people received two weeks worth of food Tuesday after United Way of Acadiana volunteers delivered pre-packaged meals to mostly home bound people impacted by COVID-19.

The organization’s President and CEO, Carlee Alm-LaBar, says since the start of the pandemic they’ve had two programs in operation.

One program helps the homeless who live in hotels, and the second helps people home bound due to COVID 19.

“Either because of a COVID positive test and they can’t compromise those around them, or they can’t compromise themselves and leave their homes,” Alm-LaBar explained.

Resse Benoit has been a volunteer for several months.

Benoit and other volunteers make it their mission to hit the road in order to make it happen.

“We have a good time because we got tunes going. It’s a swell time and then you go and deliver the food to those who need it.”



From the warehouse to the pantry, it takes people willing to donate time to make the process work.



“We always need more drivers and more people packing. There’s never a time where we don’t have a use for somebody. If we don’t have something, we will find something for you to do,” Benoit added.



“We have people every week helping those in need by supplying food and doing other projects. There’s always ways to help your neighbors in need,” Alm-LaBar noted.



United Way of Acadiana serves Acadia, Vermilion, St. Martin and Lafayette Parishes.

Anyone interested in volunteering can go to unitedwayofacadiana.org