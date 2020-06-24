Unitech Training Academy employee tests positive for COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An Unitech Training Academy employee at the Lafayette Campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials sent a letter to all employees and students notifying them of the incident. Officials say the person has been quarantined for the safety of all employees and students.

Unitech Training Academy says they are taking the following steps: sanitizing and disinfecting all work areas, taking temperature daily and adding extra hand sanitizing stations

Officials say the are assessing the situation and will keep employees and students informed.