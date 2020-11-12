Unidentified pedestrian struck and killed in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 14 just west of Corbina Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of an unknown female pedestrian.

The initial investigation reveals the crash occurred as the female pedestrian was walking in the middle of the westbound lane of LA 14. At the same time, the driver of a car traveling west on LA 14, struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian died later at an area hospital..

The driver of the truck was not injured. Toxicology samples were taken from the driver and pedestrian and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.