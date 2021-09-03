Unbuckled New Iberia man killed in early morning crash

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man is dead after a 3 a.m. single-vehicle crash on La. 83 near S. Lewis St. in Iberia Parish this morning, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Jed. R. Rodrigue, 60, of New Iberia, was driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup south on La. 83. TFC Thomas Gossen said Rodrigue failed to make a left-hand curve in the road and ran off the right side of the roadway. The truck went into a ditch, entered a private yard, and struck a tree.

Rodrigue was not buckled up, said Gossen, and he sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash. He later died at a local hospital. A toxicology sample was obtained from Rodrigue and will be submitted for analysis. Gossen said the crash remains under investigation.