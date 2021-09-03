Unbuckled New Iberia man killed in early morning crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man is dead after a 3 a.m. single-vehicle crash on La. 83 near S. Lewis St. in Iberia Parish this morning, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Jed. R. Rodrigue, 60, of New Iberia, was driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup south on La. 83. TFC Thomas Gossen said Rodrigue failed to make a left-hand curve in the road and ran off the right side of the roadway. The truck went into a ditch, entered a private yard, and struck a tree.

Rodrigue was not buckled up, said Gossen, and he sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash. He later died at a local hospital. A toxicology sample was obtained from Rodrigue and will be submitted for analysis. Gossen said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar