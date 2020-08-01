UL’s campus life is expected to look much different this fall

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- While you can social distance in a classroom, it’s much harder to do so in a dorm room.

College students are headed back to campus this fall but for campus residents, dorm life won’t be what they expected.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette students are facing major changes when heading back to campus this fall.

There will be unusual classroom settings virtual learning and residential changes.

For students who live on campus, dorm life is getting a makeover. All for student and staff safety the UL housing department is following normal safety protocol.

They’re cranking up their cleaning regimen and providing protective gear. However, going back and forth to your dorm room may take a little longer.

Certain living spaces will hold one person per room. Students who will be in shared dorm rooms are reminded to remain at least six feet apart.

“We’ve cut it 50 percent that way we can make sure we’re safe in that building. In the suite-style because it’s a different set up we were able to reduce capacity but not all the way down to fifty percent,” says Dawn Miller. “We just make sure we let our students know use your social distancing use your mask when you’re in the common spaces.”

When it comes to living costs.

“Students fees for housing are exactly what has been advertised on our website we haven’t increased their fees in housing at all,” Miller says.