ULEDF issues statement on Trayford Pellerin shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Upper Lafayette Economic Development Foundation released a statement this morning regarding the “state of Upper Lafayette” in the aftermath of the Trayford Pellerin shooting.

Pellerin was killed by Lafayette Police after an altercation at a North Lafayette convenience store last week.

The entire statement is below:

On behalf of The Upper Lafayette Economic Development Foundation, Executive Director Johnathan Williams presents a unified statement regarding the state of the Upper Lafayette community in 2020.

At this critical time, which requires deftness, compassion and sensitivity — the Upper Lafayette Economic Development Foundation would like to sincerely offer our deepest, and most heartfelt, sympathies and condolences to the mother who lost her son, the Pellerin family and a grieving community.

The year 2020 has proven to be unprecedented. It is mere strength, vision, understanding, and steadfast persistence that will carry this community through. ULEDF has remained driven to serve the community by championing economic development through the growth of our creative and cultural economy, by providing business support services and increasing opportunity for all.

“Despite the tumultuous times,” said Executive Director Johnathan Williams, “ULEDF is poised to pave the path and lead the charge in foundational action toward progress. “We will unify those who possess the ideals and principles of unity, understanding, innovation and progress every step of the way.”

ULEDF is a foundation of action. Our members, and member businesses, have worked tirelessly together to lay the foundation for the vision of this new chapter of ULEDF’s history. This is also a critical chapter in our city’s history. Decisions must be made to reflect the ambitions of a vibrant, diverse community. We have a lot to be proud of, and there are a lot of positive actions being taken in Upper Lafayette to ensure our future.

“ULEDF understands that a tragedy can become a shining moment for growth,” remarked Todd Citron, president of the board of directors of ULEDF. “ Acadiana is different, and we are capable of growing together. We can serve as a model for the rest of the country — a true community.”

Visit our website at UpperLafayette.com to find out how to join the action.