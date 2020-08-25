UL to close campus Aug. 26 and 27 due to Hurricane Laura

(UL)- The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Aug. 27, because of Hurricane Laura. Please note the following instructional, operational, and residential details.

Classes

All classes will be cancelled on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Aug. 27. Academic college deans and the Office of Academic Affairs will convene on Monday, Aug. 31, to formalize a plan to make up the missed days.

Classes will resume remotely on Friday, Aug. 28.

Operations

On-campus operations and departmental offices will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Aug. 27.

Campus operations and departmental offices will resume teleworking on Friday, Aug. 28.

Essential personnel performing weather-related tasks should report to work as needed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Academic Calendar

Please note the following changes to the academic calendar.

Online registration (drop/add) will remain open through Monday, Aug. 31.

Fall 2020 full-term census day will now be Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Campus Residents

Campus residents should continue sheltering in place through Thursday.

If you have not already done so, please complete the Emergency Form in the StarRez Housing Portal and indicate whether you plan to stay on campus during the weather event or if you plan to leave. Access the StarRez Housing Portal via ULink, on the Campus Services tab, and in the Residence Life section.

Meals will be delivered to campus residents for lunch and dinner on Wednesday and for breakfast on Thursday.

Dining

Students can pick up a to-go meal in Cypress Lake Dining Hall by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Cypress Lake Dining Hall, The Brew, and the Training Table will be open from 7-11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The dining hall will be open on Thursday for lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner from 5-8 p.m.

All other dining establishments will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

University Communications

The University will continue to monitor the storms and issue communications as necessary.

Updates and emergency information will be posted on the University’s website and official social media accounts. Information will be communicated to you through your University email account and possibly the University’s Emergency Notification System (ENS).

ENS emergency alerts are sent by email, telephone and text message. If you have not signed up to receive emergency alerts, please do so. View directions on how to sign up for ENS alerts on the Office of Environmental Health and Safety website.