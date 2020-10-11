UL resumes classes on Monday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will reopen on Monday, Oct. 12.

Classes

All classes will resume on Monday, Oct. 12. A plan to make up the missed class instruction day will be released next week.

Students, if you are unable to attend or participate in your classes, contact your professors. You should also complete the Report Anticipated or Unplanned Absence form. If you need further assistance, contact the Office of the Dean of Students at deanofstudents@louisiana.edu or (337) 482-6276.

If you left campus, remember to mask up, keep your distance, and socialize smartly upon your return. If you experience any symptoms, call your medical provider or Student Health Services.

If you have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19, or if you experience any symptoms, complete the Student COVID-19 Quarantine and Isolation form.

Operations

All on-campus operations will resume and departmental offices will reopen on Monday, Oct. 12.

Staff, if you are unable to report to work on Monday, Oct. 12, contact your supervisor. Faculty, if you are unable to resume teaching Monday, Oct. 12, contact your dean or department head.

Computer Labs

Edith Garland Dupré Library and the Agnes Edwards Hall open-use labs will resume their regular schedules on Sunday, Oct. 11. View library hours on the University Libraries website. The computer lab in Agnes Edwards Hall is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Bourgeois Hall and Buildings

Bourgeois Hall will remain closed on Sunday, Oct. 11. It will reopen on Monday, Oct. 12.

The Child Development Center will resume according to its regular schedule on Monday, Oct. 12.

All other campus buildings, including the Student Union, will open according to regular schedules on Sunday, Oct. 11.

On-Campus Dining

Campus dining will resume its normal schedules as follows:

Sunday, Oct. 11

Cypress Lake Dining Hall: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Brew: 5 p.m.-midnight

Monday, Oct. 12

Cypress Lake Dining Hall: 7-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. lunch, 5-8 p.m. dinner

The Brew 7 a.m.-midnight

McAlister’s Deli: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Lagniappe Cafe’: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Agnes Edwards Hall Food Court: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cafe’ Fleur De Lis: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Zeus Cafe’: Open regular hours

Counseling and Testing Center

The UL Lafayette Counseling and Testing Center is offering sessions in-person and via telehealth. To schedule an appointment, call (337) 482-6480 during business hours. Center hours are Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Learn more about the Counseling and Testing Center on its website.

Campus Cupboard

The UL Lafayette Campus Cupboard will resume its regular schedule this week. It will be open from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and from noon-2 p.m. on Friday. Learn more about the Campus Cupboard on the Student Affairs Division website.

Parking

Bus and shuttles services will resume on Monday, Oct. 12.

Campus residents may continue to park their vehicles in the Girard Park, Taft Street, and Olivier parking garages through the weekend. Vehicles must be moved before 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12.

Campus Events and Activities

All in-person campus events and student activities may resume Sunday, Oct. 11.