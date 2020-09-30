UL relies on dashboard to track COVID-19 cases on campus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- If you take a look at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s COVID-19 dashboard, you will find just how many students and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

As of September 27, only one student tested positive. It also shows the total amount of positive COVID-19 cases since March 16.

Eric Maron says confirmed positive test results come from the university’s student health services and the office of human resources. Students who test positive are also required to fill out paperwork.

“For students, there is a protocol where they do have a form to fill out. If they live off-campus, we ask them to let us know if they do have it. If they are on campus there is a number of forms to fill out so that we can better take care of them,” Maron explained.

However, there is a possibility more students tested positive. He says students who test positive who don’t live on or visit campus for class are asked to self-report.

Students who live on campus who test positive or come in contact with someone who tested positive have the option to quarantine on campus or at home.

“If they elect to stay on campus we will do whatever it takes to take care of them. We will provide them with three meals a day,” Maron said. “We do health checks every day and make sure that they have everything they need to stay healthy.”