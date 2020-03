LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)-The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two suspects in connection with armed robbery that occurred on campus.

(UL PD)

Both individuals were seen fleeing the area in a dark colored Chevrolet Impala or Chevrolet Malibu, authorities said.

(UL PD)

If you know the identity of these subjects you may contact us at (337) 482-6447 or by email at investigations@louisiana.edu.