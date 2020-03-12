UL officials say they are monitoring COVID-19 spread

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY)- University of Louisiana at Lafayette officials are making sure students and the staff are safe from the coronavirus.

University officials are monitoring updates daily and will do what is necessary for everyone’s well being.

“We are constantly monitoring the CDC to get advice on different things. Our main thing, we are advising students is to just be aware,” Eric Maron, communications representative with UL Lafayette says.

The university is working with health officials daily to monitor the Coronavirus to ensure the well being of students on campus.

Maron says the university is equipped and ready if normal campus operations are suspended.

“The university is prepared to make moves if we need to. We will put everything in line. If we make certain decisions, student services will still be there and they will receive the education promised, ” adds Maron.

He explains professors have begun taking necessary steps if a decision is made to move classes online.

“Our professors and instructors are taking steps to meet student needs. They can make sure they have the information they need to keep up in class,” explains Maron.

With spring break coming up, university officials are asking students to make the best decision for their well being when traveling.

Maron adds, “We are advising them to check with states and countries to see what travel level they have and make necessary adjustments from there.”