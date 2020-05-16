UL-Lafayette’s Spring 2020 commencement breaks records

Patti Jeane Pangborn, left, and Samantha Castleman were among a record 1,173 women who received degrees Friday from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Both, seen here in the University’s Quadrangle in the days leading up to Friday’s virtual Commencement, completed doctoral degrees in English. (Photo credit: Doug Dugas / University of Louisiana at Lafayette)

Watch a special 30-minute commencement celebration live on KLFY at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16 or stream it live here.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette held virtual commencement ceremonies earlier today, and it was a record-breaking ceremony in many ways.

The university conferred 1,905 degrees — the most for any single semester in the school’s history. Of those degrees, 1,173 of them went to women, the most ever. Bachelor’s degrees went to 1,594 students and master’s degrees went to 284 students — both records for the school.

And of course, a virtual commencement was itself a first for the school. Dr. Joseph Savoie, the university’s president, noted the effects COVID-19 had on graduates’ final semesters, but praised them with words such as courage, resilience, optimism, ingenuity and compassion.

“These traits, combined with the knowledge that you’ve gained here and the skills that you have sharpened, will ensure that a brighter and better future remains ahead for yourselves, your loved ones and for our broader community,” Savoie said.

The ceremonies also recognized Spring 2020 graduates’ individual academic achievements.

Kyle Zappi was named UL Lafayette’s Outstanding Graduate. A chemical engineering major, he earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of Engineering. Olivia LaHaye earned the Outstanding Master’s Graduate Award. She received a master’s degree in civil engineering from the College of Engineering.

The University recognized 21 undergraduate students as summa cum laude graduates for achieving perfect 4.0 GPAs. The group tied for the second-largest ever to achieve perfect GPAs. Honorees, listed by college, are:

College of the Arts

Caroline Marie Ferrell, interior design

B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration

Ashlyn Michelle Doucet, marketing

Miranda M. Himel, accounting

Ada Kathryn Marion, accounting

Sydney Jo Mccaulley, accounting

Franziska Marie Riepl, economics

Theresa Ann Sevier, accounting

College of the Education

Sarah Jeanette Frey, kinesiology

Kimberly Paige Sellers, kinesiology

College of Engineering

Joshua Ethan Worley, chemical engineering

College of Liberal Arts.

Bria Ranae Burrell, strategic communication

Madison Raye Holmes, psychology

Regina Marie Lowe, anthropology

Devin Gerard Saucier, English

Kayla Marie Solar, speech pathology and audiology

Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

Brooke Elizabeth Bocklud, biology

Shallon Gregg Broussard, computer science

Tate Jarrod Courville, computer science

Aidyn Dakota Mckinley Creson, biology

Kirsten Beth Douet, biology

Emily Elizabeth Frederick, biology

View a list of Spring 2020 graduates.

An in-person commencement ceremony will be held at a later date, according to university officials.