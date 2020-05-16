UL-Lafayette’s Spring 2020 commencement breaks records

Watch a special 30-minute commencement celebration live on KLFY at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16 or stream it live here.
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette held virtual commencement ceremonies earlier today, and it was a record-breaking ceremony in many ways.
The university conferred 1,905 degrees — the most for any single semester in the school’s history. Of those degrees, 1,173 of them went to women, the most ever. Bachelor’s degrees went to 1,594 students and master’s degrees went to 284 students — both records for the school.
And of course, a virtual commencement was itself a first for the school. Dr. Joseph Savoie, the university’s president, noted the effects COVID-19 had on graduates’ final semesters, but praised them with words such as courage, resilience, optimism, ingenuity and compassion.
“These traits, combined with the knowledge that you’ve gained here and the skills that you have sharpened, will ensure that a brighter and better future remains ahead for yourselves, your loved ones and for our broader community,” Savoie said.
The ceremonies also recognized Spring 2020 graduates’ individual academic achievements.
Kyle Zappi was named UL Lafayette’s Outstanding Graduate. A chemical engineering major, he earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of Engineering. Olivia LaHaye earned the Outstanding Master’s Graduate Award. She received a master’s degree in civil engineering from the College of Engineering.
The University recognized 21 undergraduate students as summa cum laude graduates for achieving perfect 4.0 GPAs. The group tied for the second-largest ever to achieve perfect GPAs. Honorees, listed by college, are:
College of the Arts
- Caroline Marie Ferrell, interior design
B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration
- Ashlyn Michelle Doucet, marketing
- Miranda M. Himel, accounting
- Ada Kathryn Marion, accounting
- Sydney Jo Mccaulley, accounting
- Franziska Marie Riepl, economics
- Theresa Ann Sevier, accounting
College of the Education
- Sarah Jeanette Frey, kinesiology
- Kimberly Paige Sellers, kinesiology
College of Engineering
- Joshua Ethan Worley, chemical engineering
College of Liberal Arts.
- Bria Ranae Burrell, strategic communication
- Madison Raye Holmes, psychology
- Regina Marie Lowe, anthropology
- Devin Gerard Saucier, English
- Kayla Marie Solar, speech pathology and audiology
Ray P. Authement College of Sciences
- Brooke Elizabeth Bocklud, biology
- Shallon Gregg Broussard, computer science
- Tate Jarrod Courville, computer science
- Aidyn Dakota Mckinley Creson, biology
- Kirsten Beth Douet, biology
- Emily Elizabeth Frederick, biology
View a list of Spring 2020 graduates.
An in-person commencement ceremony will be held at a later date, according to university officials.