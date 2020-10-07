UL Lafayette will close at noon Thursday, remain closed through Monday

(Photo: University of Louisiana at Lafayette, logo)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will close at noon Thursday in advance of Hurricane Delta which is expected to make landfall Friday and impact large portions of Acadiana.

Classes scheduled from noon Thursday through Saturday will be cancelled, the university announced.

All classes will resume on Monday, October 12.

The university has also announced the following instructional and operational changes beginning at noon Thursday, Oct. 8, through Saturday, Oct. 10.

In-person, hybrid, and HyFlex classes held prior to noon on Thursday, Oct. 8, will be held as usual.

In-person, hybrid, and HyFlex classes that begin at noon or later Thursday, Oct. 8, will be held remotely.

Any student who is unable to attend class should contact your professor(s), the university announced.

You should also complete the Report Anticipated or Unplanned Absence form.

Call the dean of students at (337) 482-6276 for further assistance.