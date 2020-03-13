1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor Edwards orders Louisiana schools closed until April 13 This weekend’s Patty in the Parc included on growing list of events canceled due to coronavirus precautions
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

UPDATE: UL Lafayette to move courses online next week

Local

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (University of Louisiana at Lafayette)- Consistent with guidance provided today by the University of Louisiana System, UL Lafayette will begin remote course delivery to mitigate public health concerns related to COVID-19, or coronavirus. Alternative delivery methods begin on Wednesday, March 18.

There will be no classes Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, but campus will remain open, and all University operations and business functions will continue, including:

  • Residence halls; 
  • Dining; 
  •  Student Health Services; and 
  • Edith Garland Dupré Library.

All employees, including teaching assistants and student workers, should report to work as usual.

UL Lafayette students, faculty and staff will receive updated information throughout the day that addresses remote delivery of courses, residence hall functionality, dining, health services, and other essentials. 

Members of the campus community should monitor University email, official social media accounts and this page dedicated to COVID-19 updates for the latest.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar