UPDATE: UL Lafayette to move courses online next week

LAFAYETTE, La. (University of Louisiana at Lafayette)- Consistent with guidance provided today by the University of Louisiana System, UL Lafayette will begin remote course delivery to mitigate public health concerns related to COVID-19, or coronavirus. Alternative delivery methods begin on Wednesday, March 18.

There will be no classes Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, but campus will remain open, and all University operations and business functions will continue, including:

Residence halls;

Dining;

Student Health Services; and

Edith Garland Dupré Library.

All employees, including teaching assistants and student workers, should report to work as usual.

UL Lafayette students, faculty and staff will receive updated information throughout the day that addresses remote delivery of courses, residence hall functionality, dining, health services, and other essentials.

Members of the campus community should monitor University email, official social media accounts and this page dedicated to COVID-19 updates for the latest.