UL Lafayette student diagnosed with mumps

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) UL Lafayette officials confirmed an individual on campus has been diagnosed with mumps.

Officials made the announcement in an email to all students and faculty in coordination with the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

“UL Lafayette, in cooperation with the Office of Public Health, is monitoring the situation to ensure the health and safety of the University community, and will provide updates as needed,” a release said.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health recommends taking the following precautions to protect against mumps. 

  • Wash hands frequently and efficiently. When unable to wash with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Cover your mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing; use your upper sleeve to cover your cough, not your hand.
  • Avoid sharing food, drinks and items such as eating utensils, cigarettes or vaping devices.
  • Avoid participating in any activities that may result in saliva exposure.

UL Lafayette’s Office of Student Health Services will have vaccines available Tuesday, Feb. 18, for students who have either not been vaccinated or who have not received a second round of the MMR vaccine. Appointments are required; call Student Health Services at (337) 482-1328, the release says.  

What is mumps?

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus. It is transmitted through direct contact with saliva or respiratory droplets from an infected person with mumps. 

How does it spread?

  • Mumps spreads when an infected person:
  • coughs, sneezes or talks;
  • shares items that may have saliva on them, such as water bottles and cups;
  • participates in close-contact activities with others, such as playing sports; or
  • touches objects and surfaces that are then touched by others.

What are the symptoms? 

Mumps typically starts with a fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite; most people then develop swelling of their salivary glands, which causes puffy cheeks and a swollen jaw.

If any of these symptoms develop, even if they are mild, you should contact your health care provider or student health center immediately and stay isolated from others.

What preventive measures should you take?

In addition to being up to date on immunizations, the Louisiana Office of Public Health offers these reminders to avoid the spread of mumps, the flu and other illness that are prevalent this time of year: 

  • Stay at home for five days after symptoms begin; avoid school or work settings. 
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. 
  • Don’t share eating utensils or food. 
  • Clean surfaces that are frequently touched (such as toys, doorknobs, tables, 
  • counters, etc.) with soap and water or with cleaning wipes regularly. 
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand cleaner. 

Contact your health care provider or visit the Louisiana Department of Public Health website for more information. 

