UL Lafayette set to mark Juneteenth with bell ringing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The University of Louisiana Lafayette is planning to commemorate Juneteenth 2020 with a bell ringing at noon.

According to a press release from the school, the Stephens Hall chimes and the Victory Bell at Cajun Field will ring 19 times tomorrow, June 19.

Juneteenth marked the end of slavery in the United States, “but it was also the beginning of Black Americans’ long – and continuing – struggle to achieve social justice and racial equality,” said Dr. Taniecea A. Mallery, UL Lafayette’s executive director of Strategic Initiatives and chief diversity officer.

She continued: “Juneteenth offers the University an opportunity to honor that struggle by recommitting itself to action. Our Strategic Plan for Inclusive Excellence will help ensure UL Lafayette remains a place that draws strength from difference, that is free of racism, hate or violence, that values every voice, and that recognizes that achieving true and lasting diversity, equity and inclusion requires the work of every member of the University community.”

The plan is available on the Office of Campus Diversity’s website. Read it here.