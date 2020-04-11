UL Lafayette Seniors React to Virtual Graduation

LAFAYETTE, La. — The University of Louisiana Lafayette announced a virtual commencement ceremony on May 15 for Spring 2020 graduates.

Although there is an option to walk with other classes in the summer or fall, News 10 asked students how they feel about celebrating their academic achievement online.

Some graduates said they knew this day was coming, others took it as a great surprise, but now all are trying to pick which graduations they want to take part in.

“There was a lot leading up to this moment and for it to be gone just like that, it is a little hard,” admitted Sarah Caswell.

She’s graduating Spring 2020 with a degree in nursing, and as she posed for pictures to post invitations for a digital ceremony, she thought she might be wearing her cap and gown for the final time.

“I know this is probably the last time I’m going to wear it unless I put it on and walk across my living room,” Caswell said.

Other seniors taking pictures on the University of Louisiana Lafayette’s campus plan to participate in the summer or fall ceremonies.

“We saw it coming with all of the restrictions, so I think we’ve prepared ourselves,” stated Olivia Broussard.

Alongside Broussard, Hope Gonzalez, a fellow nursing graduate agreed, “Yeah, we’re just happy to be able to graduate still and get jobs.”

UL Lafayette emailed students Thursday night saying the university came to the decision after speaking to student leaders and analyzing a senior survey.

“It will have all of the pomp, circumstance and tradition of our typical commencement ceremonies. Your family and friends can enjoy the celebration regardless of their locations, and you will be able to share memories of the event on social media,” promised Dr. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette president.

Katherine Harelson, a Spring 2020 political science graduate, said she was brought to tears discussing the revelation with a close friend.

“I can’t believe that I’m going to get my name just read in a livestream in an empty room, and I have to watch it from home,” Harelson said via FaceTime. She’s back at home like many students completing the remainder of her assignments online.

She said most students she spoke to preferred the idea of a postponed graduation ceremony as other universities have announced instead of being added in with other classes.

“What we really are yearning for is something for us. Specifically for us,” agreed LeeAnn Law, a spring 2020 general studies graduate with a concentration in music. Both Harelson and Law will attend graduate school after this semester and are unsure if they can return to walk in other ceremonies.

UL Lafayette is attempting to make the virtual commencement “as special as possible” with student pictures and video messages to friends and family.

The administration admits nothing can replace an in-person event, but COVID-19 has changed nearly everything.

“We all know this is unprecedented,” lamented Harelson. “It’s just tough to find an alternative that will make everybody happy, and I get that. It’s just nothing’s going to replace that feeling of you know that you didn’t get the graduation you were looking forward to.”

Some of the students said they wish they could rewind time to a couple of months ago because none of them knew their last time seeing their four year friends would be during a test, not graduation. Still, they say they’re proud to be Ragin’ Cajuns, and nothing can take that away from them.