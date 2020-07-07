UL Lafayette responds to student request for removal of ‘white supremacist’ names from buildings

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) UL Lafayette has issued a response to a student who wants to change the name on multiple buildings on campus.

The petition on change.org was created by student Paul Richard and calls for the school to ‘to take a greater stand against systemic racism than simply posting on social media in support of the BLM movement.’

Here’s a look at the reasons why each building is being recommended for a name change according to Richard.

Mouton Hall: named after Alexandre Mouton, 9th governor of Louisiana, financial supporter of the Confederacy, and father of General Alfred Mouton.

DeClouet Hall: named after Paul DeClouet, prominent Louisiana state legislator, sergeant in the confederacy.

Foster Hall: named after Murphy Foster, 31st governor of Louisiana, supported the disenfranchisement of black Americans in Louisiana.

Senior Communications Representative Eric Maron issued a statement Tuesday on the petition after KLFY first reported the story over the weekend.

“The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is conducting a historical and scholarly assessment of campus building names. Historically, buildings on the campus of UL Lafayette were named for people or families who made significant contributions to the University. Buildings are also named to commemorate people whose achievements espouse the University’s values, ideals, and academic mission, and whose commitment to success embodies the University’s commitment to its students, faculty and staff members.”

The petition has already received 614 votes.

One of the supporters wrote why they signed the petition. “I’m signing because it’s time for a real change, otherwise the university’s stance against racism is meaningless; all talk with no real actions.”