UL Lafayette: Random COVID-19 testing of employees and student workers done to keep campus safe

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is randomly testing staff, faculty and student workers for COVID-19.

Paul Thomas is the Associate Vice President of Administration and Finance and the University’s Chief Human Resource Officer.

“Our faculty and staff have really done an admiral job of helping keep this university community safe. I think the numbers that you see on our campus reflect that,” Thomas said.

He says pre-pandemic the campus had about 18,000 students and a workforce of about 4,000.

And since the pandemic, that number has dropped to 25 percent.

“The employees who are selected will get an email with instructions. They will have until 3 p.m. on Friday of that week. They have all week to go get tested. That allows them to sign up and do it a their convenience. And, iIt’s on campus,” Thomas added.

He admits the testing site on campus manned by the National Guard has seen a decline in testing and recalls when testing locations had long lines with people flocking to testing sites.

“The testing centers had people lined-up down the street and we brought it onto the campus. There were times when you saw folks lined-up.”

Even though random testing is underway, all staff and faculty and student workers are still being encouraged to get tested as often as possible.

“It’s putting things in place to keep everybody safe that’s really what we’re committed to doing.”