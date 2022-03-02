LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A veteran-owned company has named UL Lafayette as one of the nation’s most ‘military-friendly schools’ for 2021-22.

Viqtory, a company that provides information about post-military education and careers, gave the school a silver designation for providing resources and programs designed to support military students and help them succeed in the classroom and in their careers. Viqtory’s list is based on research of publicly available data for more than 8,800 colleges and universities obtained from federal agencies that monitor higher education institutions.

Viqtory’s silver designation for being a ‘military-friendly school’

Sammi Conner, UL Lafayette’s director of Veteran Services, said military-friendly status “demonstrates the University’s commitment to honoring and supporting those who have served as they pursue their educational goals.

“We strive to offer veterans, military members, and dependents a supportive experience from the time they apply to the University until they graduate,” she added.

Feedback from student veterans and military members is weighed as well, university officials said. Schools are also required to complete a data-driven survey, which weighs many factors. They include on-campus support, academic policies, admissions, tuition and job placement assistance, retention and graduation rates, spouse and dependent benefits, and flexible course scheduling options.

“Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community,” said Kayla Lopez, director of military partnerships for Military Friendly.

More than 2,000 schools completed the survey; 842 of them made the grade as a 2021-2022 “Military Friendly School.” The list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine.

Learn more about UL Lafayette’s Office of Veteran and Student Military Services and its programs, services and opportunities for veterans and military members.