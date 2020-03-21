UL Lafayette moves classes online; students encouraged to vacate housing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) After successfully implementing its remote delivery of instruction, and in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is encouraging students living on campus to return home, if they can.

You can read the full announcement here, but here are some of the highlights.

Students can officially begin moving out belongings beginning Monday, March 23.

Prorations of room and meal plan charges will be refunded to those who formally check out of residential housing.

To check out the student must remove all belongings, take out trash and any other items not wanted, and return their key to staff. Keys may also be placed in an express check out envelope that can be found at the front desk. The envelope should then be placed in the Express Check out black box at the front desk. These actions will complete the process.