UL Lafayette listed among best colleges in US News and World Report rankings

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has been listed among the nation’s top 389 colleges in the 2021 edition of the U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Colleges.”

The annual guidebook assessed 1,452 four-year colleges and universities to help parents and students make decisions about which schools to attend.

UL Lafayette was tied with a host of other schools at No. 154 in the public universities category, and No. 298 in the national universities category. National universities emphasize research and offer bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. Rankings are compiled based on many factors, including academic reputation, graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, student/faculty ratio, social mobility, ACT/SAT scores of admitted students and alumni giving.

“U.S. News & World Report’s recognition is representative of our learning environment, which attracts academically gifted students who are stimulated by challenging coursework delivered by dedicated faculty members,” said Dr. DeWayne Bowie, the University’s vice president for enrollment management.

The guide also includes rankings in a range of categories.

UL Lafayette received high marks in many of them, including the top performer in the social mobility category (tied for No. 224).

Among academic programs, the University was recognized for best computer science programs (tied for No. 171); undergraduate engineering programs (tied for No. 181) and best business programs (tied for No. 273).

UL Lafayette graduate programs were recognized in several categories as well: speech-language pathology (tied for No. 82); computer science (tied for No. 133); nursing schools: doctor of nursing practice (tied for No. 133); nursing schools: masters (tied for No. 175); engineering schools (tied for No. 152); biological sciences (tied for No. 175), and education (tied for No. 196).

The part-time MBA program was tied at No. 194. All University MBA curriculums are the same, however, whether students are enrolled part-time, full-time or online.

Two departments in the College of Engineering were ranked for graduate programs – industrial engineering (tied for No. 90) and computer engineering (tied for No. 127).

Other University graduate programs and schools cited by U.S. News & World Report were business, English, and mathematics.

U.S. News & World Report recognized several of the University’s online programs: best online master’s in nursing programs (tied for No. 45); best online master’s in education programs (tied for No. 89); best online bachelor’s programs (tied for No. 106); and best online MBA programs (tied for No. 149).