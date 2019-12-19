UL Lafayette honors Outstanding Graduates for Fall 2019 Commencement

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The University of Louisiana-Lafayette had honored fourteen of its top graduates for the Fall 2019 semester.

Each spring and fall semester, deans from UL Lafayette’s academic colleges nominate a student as Outstanding Graduate. Nominations are based on leadership, scholarship and service. An Alumni Association committee interviews candidates and selects one to receive the overall award.

Eight undergrad finalists were selected, and six Master’s finalists were selected.

EIGHT OUTSTANDING GRADUATES

Victoria Furka is the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Outstanding Graduate.

In addition to being the spring semester’s overall honoree, Furka represents the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences as its Outstanding Graduate. Furka is a biology major minoring in chemistry. She has a 4.0 GPA.

She participated in the STEM2 project, which fosters interdisciplinary collaboration between STEM students and students from the College of Education who create lesson plans for elementary and middle school students.

Furka has logged over 1,120 hours of research, focusing on energy flow, biogeochemical cycles and trophic interactions in coastal ecosystems. She has presented research at the University’s Biology Undergraduate Research Symposium. She recently coauthored a manuscript titled “Food Web Response to Foundation Species Change in a Coastal Ecosystem” that will be published in the scientific journal “Food Webs.”

She has taken mission trips to India, Cambodia and Tanzania. Furka plans to attend medical school and become a medical missionary.

Her parents are Marie and Joseph Furka of High Bridge, N.J.

The Fall 2019 Outstanding Graduate honorees are, from left: Katelynn Schonekas, College of Education; McKenzie Baumgartner, College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions; Katelyn Clay, B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration; John Champagne, College of Engineering; Bethany LeJeune, College of the Arts; Victoria Furka, Ray P. Authement College of Sciences; and Claire Carriere, College of Liberal Arts. Anita Woolwine, University College, is not pictured. (Photo credit: Rachel Keyes / University of Louisiana at Lafayette)

The remaining finalists are:

McKenzie Baumgartner is the Outstanding Graduate from the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions. Baumgartner, a nursing major, has a 3.28 GPA.

SIX OUTSTANDING MASTER’S GRADUATES

Tina Billberry is the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Outstanding Master’s Graduate.

She is among six finalists for the award. Each will be recognized during Fall 2019 Commencement General Assembly. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Cajundome.

Each spring and fall semester, individual graduate programs nominate a student for the award. Criteria include leadership, scholarship, service and research.

The dean of UL Lafayette’s Graduate School leads a panel that selects the top candidates. An Alumni Association committee interviews the finalists and chooses an overall Outstanding Master’s Graduate.

The Fall 2019 Outstanding Master’s Graduates are, from left: Raven Douglas, Department of Psychology; Tina Billberry, College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions; James Guillory III, Department of Industrial Technology; Alyssa Zeringue, School of Kinesiology; and Jessica Wojtkiewicz, Department of Mechanical Engineering. David Behringer, Department of Biology, is not pictured. (Photo credit: Rachel Keyes / University of Louisiana at Lafayette)

The remaining finalists are:

David Behringer is the Outstanding Master’s Graduate in the Department of Biology. He has a 3.76 GPA.

The Fall 2019 Commencement General Assembly ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on Friday (Dec 20) at the Cajundome.