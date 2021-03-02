UL Lafayette faculty and students raise money to help campus custodian who lost home due to increasing medical bills

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) UL Lafayette students and staff have helped to raise over $5k for a custodian worker who fell on hard times.

A go-fund-me account was set up for Mr. Phillip Narcisse who according to the GoFundMe account description, has had a difficult time with family health.

The related bills resulted in him losing his home.

All money raised will help Narcisse and his wife move into a modest apartment, pay utility deposits and pay for medical equipment like a walker and wheelchair for his wife.

KLFY spoke with Mr. Narcisse who says he’s grateful and has already started trying to find a place to live.