UL Lafayette closed Monday, June 8 due to Cristobal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- On Saturday, June 6, 2020, peaceful marches are planned to protest police brutality.The March will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Lafayette Strong Pavilion at 722 Camellia Drive in Lafayette.Participants must wear a face mask and are encouraged to bring water and signs.The rally will end at 11:30 a.m.

In Iberia Parish, a peaceful protest will be held at the courthouse at 5 p.m on Saturday.The event is described as "A united protest against racial injustices & police brutality."