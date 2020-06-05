UL Lafayette closed Monday, June 8 due to Cristobal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UL Lafayette announced its campus will be closed on Monday, June 8 due to Tropical Storm Cristobal.
- In-person classes will not be held. Remote and online classes will be held.
- Campus offices will be closed. Only essential personnel performing weather-related tasks should report to campus.
- Employees who are working remotely should continue to do so.
Phase one of the University’s Ragin’ Cajun Resiliency Plan was to begin on Monday, but will now start on Tuesday, June 9. The University will continue to monitor the storm. For official updates, follow the University’s social media channels and visit the website.