UL Lafayette Class of 2020 virtual graduation ceremony to air on all local broadcast networks

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) With the UL Lafayette Class of 2020 unlikely to be able to celebrate their graduation, a huge television special is being planned that will air on all the local broadcast networks.

On Saturday, May 16, KLFY CBS, KADN FOX, KATC ABC, and KLAF NBC affiliate stations serving the Acadiana area will air a commercial-free ‘Quad-Cast’ virtual commencement ceremony for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Instead of being disappointed with having no ceremony at all, the UL Lafayette graduating class of Spring 2020 will be part of a commencement with the largest potential audience in the school’s history.

The historic, first-time ever event will enable every citizen within the broadcast area to tune in.

The QuadCast will feature addresses from UL Lafayette President, Dr. E. Joseph Savoie, Provost, Dr. Jaimie Hebert, SGA President, Ms. Rachel Lautigar and Executive Director of the Alumni Association, Mrs. Jennifer LeMeunier.

The virtual commencement will include the names of every Spring 2020 graduate.

“We were approached by UL Lafayette to produce a 20 to 30-minute streaming video production for the COVID stricken 2020 commencement,” said Bob Holbrook, President of Holbrook Multi Media.

He soon came up with the idea of approaching the TV stations. “The 30-minute length made me think of a TV broadcast and streaming platforms. The spirit of co-operation from each of them was inspiring, and leadership at UL Lafayette was equally excited.”

“It’s great to see their commitment to the graduates and our community,” Holbrook added. “We wanted to give the students the attention they deserve. Thanks to them, families, friends, and neighbors don’t have to miss out on celebrating their graduate’s achievement. They can simply turn on the TV.”

Following the virtual ceremony, the event will be posted online for those interested in viewing and sharing it via social media. In addition, individual college commencement ceremonies as well as messages from the students will be available at Stage Clip.