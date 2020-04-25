UL Lafayette career services to host NOLA Saints, Pelicans webinar for students interested in sports career

1  of  2
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) UL Lafayette students are invited to a Zoom meeting with managers from the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans.  

Pat McKinney, vice president of Human Resources, Doug Tatum, vice president of Digital Media, and Kelly Batista, director of Partnership Marketing, will discuss careers in the sports industry, and how to gain experience while still enrolled at the University.

The meeting takes place this Tuesday, April 28, at 1 p.m.

To register via handshake, click here  

