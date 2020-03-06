UL Lafayette cancels summer study abroad in Italy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has announced the cancellation of its Study Abroad program in Italy for the Summer 2020 semester.

Officials say this comes as UL Lafayette continues to monitor the ongoing situation concerning coronavirus. Students who were scheduled to travel to Italy as part of Study Abroad will receive full refunds.

The cancellation for the Italy program does not affect summer Study Abroad programs in England and Costa Rica.

“The health and safety of students, faculty and staff members remains the University’s paramount concern. UL Lafayette personnel are working closely with the Louisiana Office of Public Health, and are also monitoring guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. State Department,” said officials.

Updates will be provided as needed via University email, official social media accounts and at https://louisiana.edu/covid19-updates.