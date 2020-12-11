UL graduate thanks Nicki Minaj for paying tuition. He’s now heading to medical school.

Artvion Cook graduated from UL with a bachelor’s degree in biology on Tuesday. (Courtesy of Artavion Cook)

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) – A University of Louisiana at Lafayette student who just graduated is thanking rap artist Nicki Minaj for paying his tuition.

Three years ago, someone on Twitter reached out to Minaj with a request for the musician to help pay for college.

Minaj agreed, and a few dozen fans ended up taking Minaj up on the offer. One of them was Artavion Cook. He asked if she could help pay his outstanding balance of $1,300.

I can't believe that I'm acutally saying this out loud, but I am an official college GRADUATE! Bachelor of Science in Biology. Chemistry and Psychology minor. 🧬



This day is even more special because @NICKIMINAJ paid my tuition a few semesters ago, and today is her birthday! ♡ pic.twitter.com/Vt6lm1M69p — artavion (@socialenemy_) December 9, 2020

She did and this week Cook graduated with a bachelor’s in science in biology. Next he’s planning on going to medical school, The Advertiser reported.