UL fraternity house destroyed by trees, students need new place to live for school year

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A University of Louisiana at Lafayette fraternity house was heavily damaged by tree limbs in Hurricane Laura, and the students who lived there now need a new place to live for this school year.

The Theta Xi house had six men living in it, though all six safely made it out of the house before the storm. They have started a GoFundMe to help raise funds to rebuild.

“Many items were destroyed by the tree/water,” states the GoFundMe page. “The organization has taken a huge blow both financially and emotionally. Anything will help.”

To donate, go here.