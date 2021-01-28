UL could face fines after three monkeys die at New Iberia research lab

LAFAYETTE, LA., (KLFY)- The University of Louisiana at Lafayette could be fined after three monkeys died from the heat. This would not be the first time they were fined for violations according to a watchdog group responsible for filing a complaint.

Michael Budkie, executive director of the animal rights group, Stop Animal Exploitation Now!, says they have filed a complaint against the university in response to the animals dying last summer.

“These are all things that are entirely preventable and didn’t need to happen,” Budkie said.

The university has previously been fined for other violations such as inhumane treatment of animals, other deaths and animal escapees.

According to the university, the research lab took every preventative measure to prevent anything from happening to the animals while they were outside.

“The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and its staff is diligent in the care it provides non-human primates at the New Iberia Research Center,” In a statement from spokesperson Eric Maron. “The center follows rules and guidelines established by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies.”

In response to the animals deaths, the NIRC have taken the following measures:

-Installed wading pools and sprinklers prior to assembling social breeding groups during hot weather, thus providing some cooling enrichment and extending the behavioral observations time.

-Identified indoor/outdoor housing to be utilized during the summer to establish social groups. Indoor portions of the housing are air-conditioned.

However, Budkie said that doesn’t excuse them from being responsible for the animals’ deaths.

The complaint filed is asking for the university to be fined $30,000, which is the maximum allowed by the law.