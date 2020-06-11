ULPD: 100-year-old chalice stolen from Our Lady of Wisdom Church

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public’s help in recovering an antique chalice stolen from the campus’ Catholic church, Our Lady of Wisdom.

On April 15th, 2020, at approximately 9:35 a.m., officers responded to a burglary at the church on St. Mary Boulevard.

A chalice was reported missing from the sacristy room inside the church. The gold plate antique is 100 years old and worth $2800, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Zachary at (337) 296-4375.