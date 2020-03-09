‘Uber for lawn care’ app to launch service in Lafayette this week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A new app that promises to connect people with pre-screened lawn care professionals is launching this week in Lafayette.

GreenPal, which calls itself the “Uber for lawn care,” will allow residents to find, rate, review and schedule local lawn care professionals.

” Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs,” stated the service in a press release. “Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.”

After work is complete, the lawn care professional will send GreenPal a time-stamped photo of the finished job, and residents will be able to pay through the app.

GreenPal said they are active in 46 states and in 200 other cities and markets.