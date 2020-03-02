U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing man in Intracoastal Canal

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who was headed west down the Intracoastal Canal.

Jewel Johnson, 76, was on a trip between Morgan City and Rockport, Texas Monday. He was captaining a 36-foot white trawling vessel called “Poison.” He was last seen Feb. 25. The trip is estimated to last six to eight days. Johnson was to navigate from mile marker 99 to mile marker 521.

Anyone with information on Johnson or the vessel’s location, please contact the Eighth Coast Guard District at: (504) 589-6225.