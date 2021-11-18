U.S. Bishops advance sainthood for Charlene Richard,”Nonco” Pelafigue

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Two South Louisiana servants of God have been advanced toward sainthood.

According to the Diocese of Lafayette, the U.S. Catholic bishops voted Wednesday to advance on the local level the causes of beatification and canonization for Charlene Marie Richard and August “Nonco” Pelafigue.

Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel addressed his brother bishops to tell the stories of the two devoted Catholics who he said “inspired others to devote themselves to deepening their faith.”

Richard and Pelafigue now join Lt. Fr. Verbis Lafleur as three candidates from the Diocese of Lafayette on concurrent paths to canonization, the diocese said.

“It was a joyful moment to hear a unanimous voice vote supporting our pursuit of both causes for beatifying and canonizing both local parishioners of our Diocese. Many of the Bishops who had never heard of Charlene and Nonco told me how inspired they were by their holy lives. It is significant that the request came from local people who knew them well,” Bishop Deshotel said.

The bishops’ vote represents the second step of the three-step journey toward canonization.

