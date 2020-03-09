U.S. 167 to be down to one lane between Maurice and Broussard Road until July

MAURICE, La. (KLFY) — U.S. 167 between Lafayette and Maurice will be down to one lane this spring as construction on the left-hand lanes begins Wednesday, March 11.

The closure will be between W. Broussard Road and the Village of Maurice. Other media outlets have previously reported that the entire road will be closed, but Maurice Mayor Wayne Theriot confirmed that the outside lanes of U.S. 167 will be open.

“This closure is necessary to allow crews to perform left turn lane construction, including laying pipe, embankment and base course work, removing required turn lanes and cross-overs, pouring truck aprons and laying asphalt on the proposed turn lanes,” said Theriot in a press release. “This work is part of the US 167: Access Management (Left Turn Lanes) Project.”

The closure will start Wednesday, March 11 and will continue until Tuesday, July 14, weather permitting. Motorists are advised to be alert and aware of road crews and their equipment while driving.